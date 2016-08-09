Aug 9 Us Foods Holding Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* US FOODS reports second quarter fiscal 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 results will reflect impact of a 53(rd)week, which
occurred in 2015 and will not take place in 2016
* Qtrly net sales $5.81 billion versus $5.84 billion
* Q2 case volume with independent restaurants rose 6.8% with
total cases up 1.2%
* Qtrly non-gaap adjusted net income $85.4 million
* For fiscal 2016, net sales are expected to be flat
compared to last year
* Fiscal 2016 independent restaurant case volume is expected
to grow between 6-7%
* Fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to increase
between 8%-9% from fiscal 2015 reported results
* Full year cash capital expenditures are expected to be
around $190-210 million
* Q2 revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
