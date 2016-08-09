Aug 9 Pdc Energy
* Reports 2016 Second Quarter Financial And Operating
Results Including 54% Production Increase; Raises Full Year 2016
production guidance while reducing full-year capital
* Q2 loss per share $2.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production of more than 57,100 barrels of oil
equivalent ("boe") per day, 54% increase year-over-year
* Full-Year capital expenditures reduced to $400 to $420
million from previously guided $410 to $440 million
* Plans to reduce wattenberg rig count from four to three in
q3 of 2016, expects to be cash flow positive for remainder of
year
* Increased mid-point of 2016 guidance to 21.5 million
barrels of oil equivalent with expected december exit rate in
excess of 64,000 boe per day
* 2016 total revenue excluding unrealized gains and losses
is expected to be between $670 million and $700 million
