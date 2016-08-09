LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 Myokardia Inc
* Myokardia reports second quarter 2016 financial results and continued progress on clinical programs
* Collaboration and license revenue was $3.5 million for Q2 of 2016, unchanged from $3.5 million for Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to initiate Pioneer-hcm, phase 2 open-label study to evaluate safety,efficacy of myk-461 in subjects with ohcm, in second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results