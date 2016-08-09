BRIEF-F5 Networks names François Locoh-Donou CEO
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
Aug 9 Finjan Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04 excluding items
* Finjan provides shareholder update for the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results