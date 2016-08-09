LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 Textainer Group Holdings Limited :
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports second-quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenue of $127.4 million versus $138.2 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $125.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Strong increase in demand for dry containers in Q2 will continue into Q3 although possibly at a slightly reduced pace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results