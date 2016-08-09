LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 Chevron Corp :
* Dr. Dambisa Moyo and Dr. Wanda M. Austin elected to Chevron's board of directors
* Austin's appointment effective Dec 1, 2016; she will serve on company's board nominating and governance committee and public policy committee
* Moyo's appointment is effective October 11, 2016; she will serve on company's audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results