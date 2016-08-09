LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 NQ Mobile Inc
* Provides an update on the FL Mobile divestment
* Company expects to receive 50% of total consideration from xinjiang Yinghe within 60 business days from date of agreement
* Remaining 50% of total consideration will be received by company upon satisfaction of certain conditions and FL mobile divestment
* With respect to other 3 deals, expects to get 60% of total consideration from each investor within 15 business days from agreement date
* Valuation of entire FL mobile's business stays at RMB 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results