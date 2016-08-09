LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 Adesto Technologies Corp
* Adesto Technologies announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $10.8 million to $11.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.2 million
* Sees q3 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Expects q3 revenue to grow to a range between $10.8 million and $11.2 million
* Q3 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results