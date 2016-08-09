BRIEF-F5 Networks names François Locoh-Donou CEO
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
Aug 9 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results
* July load factor 87.1 percent, up 1.5 points
* Says July Revenue Passenger Miles 1.17 billion versus 967.3 million
* July available seat miles was 1.34 billion versus 1.13 billion in July, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results