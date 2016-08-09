Aug 9 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 revenue $9.5 million

* Infinity provides company update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continuing to explore a broad range of strategic options for duvelisib, including a potential sale of program

* "in parallel, company continues to advance key value drivers for duvelisib"

* Infinity is also proceeding with its planned development of ipi-549 in multiple solid tumors

Duo study of duvelisib compared to ofatumumab in 319 patients with relapsed or refractory cll, will proceed to final analysis