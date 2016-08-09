Aug 9 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 revenue $9.5 million
* Infinity provides company update and reports second
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continuing to explore a broad range of strategic options
for duvelisib, including a potential sale of program
* "in parallel, company continues to advance key value
drivers for duvelisib"
* Infinity is also proceeding with its planned development
of ipi-549 in multiple solid tumors
* Duo study of duvelisib compared to ofatumumab in 319
patients with relapsed or refractory cll, will proceed to final
analysis
