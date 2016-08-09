Aug 9 Sunpower Corp
* Gaap revenue $401.8 million versus $376.7 million last
year
* Sunpower reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
* Qtrly non-gaap net income loss per diluted share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $345.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunpower corp sees q3 2016 gaap revenue of $700 million
to $800 million
* Realigning manufacturing operations to increase relative
mix of x-series capacity
* Sunpower corp says expects workforce reduction of
approximately 15 percent or 1,200 employees
* Substantial portion of charges to be incurred in q3 of
2016 with more than 50 percent of total charges to be cash
* On a gaap basis, now expects 2016 gross margin of 9.5
percent to 11.5 percent and net loss of $175 million to $125
million
* Gaap revenue of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $3.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunpower corp says q2 gaap revenue $420.5 million versus
$381 million last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.51
* Gaap basis, in q3 2016, company expects revenue of $750
million to $850 million
* To utilize equipment from some of older solar cell
manufacturing lines in fab 2 to debottleneck capacity in order
to increase supply of x-series panels
* Made decision to close philippine panel assembly facility
and transfer equipment to our latest generation, lower cost
facilities in mexico
* Plan to delay timing of certain projects in 2016 and 2017
pipeline to take advantage of planned cost reduction efforts
over next two years
* Says expects restructuring charges totaling $30 mln-$45
million as result of realignment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: