Aug 9 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Diplomat announces 2nd quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 revenue $1.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12
billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.76
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full-year 2016, we are maintaining our previous
financial guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: