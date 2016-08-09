Aug 9 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank
project
* Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial
payment of us$50 million on closing.
* Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory
approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016
* Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional
consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million
* Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent
participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from
omv (u.k.) limited
