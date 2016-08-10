Aug 10 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces second quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q2 revenue C$48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$58.9
million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Plans to maximize rate of return of second half 2016
capital program
* Production volumes maintained at 38,000 boe/d without
drilling a single well in Q2 of 2016
* Deferral of on-stream activity to late 2016 expected to
position co favourably to capitalize on stronger natural gas
pricing environment in 2017
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.17
* First half 2016 production averaged 38,234 boe/d,
exceeding first half guidance of 38,000 boe/d
* Production volumes are anticipated to wane through Q3
before regaining a growth trajectory through Q4
* Continues to advance Phase 2 expansion project of Alder
Flats plant
