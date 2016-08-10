Aug 10 Rentech Inc

* Rentech announces results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $12.95

* Q2 revenue $31.8 million versus $39.9 million

* Preparing to shut down wawa facility in next few days to replace remaining problematic conveyors and complete mechanical upgrades

* New england wood pellet has temporarily scaled back production at its facilities since february 2016

* Expect to realize $12-$15 million in total annual cost savings

* Once wawa plant back online, expect wawa to ramp from about 40 percent of capacity to approximately 70 percent over next several quarters

* Results at New England wood pellet continue to be impacted by "abnormally warm temperatures" in Northeast during most recent winter