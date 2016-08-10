Aug 10 Sunopta Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial
results
* Q2 revenue $348.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.6
million
* Revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $3.5
million during Q2 due to recall of certain sunflower products
* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, for Q3
company expects revenues to increase by $10 million to $15
million
* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, Q3
adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by $2.5 million to $3.5
million
* For first half of 2016, estimated losses of $16.0 million
were recognized in relation to recall of certain Sunflower
Kernel products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: