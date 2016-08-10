Aug 10 Sunopta Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $348.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.6 million

* Revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $3.5 million during Q2 due to recall of certain sunflower products

* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, for Q3 company expects revenues to increase by $10 million to $15 million

* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, Q3 adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by $2.5 million to $3.5 million

* For first half of 2016, estimated losses of $16.0 million were recognized in relation to recall of certain Sunflower Kernel products