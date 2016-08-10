Aug 10 The Wendy's Co :
* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.39
to $0.40
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing
operations
* Q2 revenue $382.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $367.6
million
* Provides updated 2016 outlook, increases long-term margin
goal
* Company repurchases 5.9 million shares for $61.0 million
in q2
* Sees 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0 percent
at north america
* Restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 to 2.0
percent for north america system
* Company on track to achieve 2020 north america system
goals
* Wendys co sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately
$135 million to $145 million
* Continues to expect to achieve north america system goals
by end of 2020
* Increasing its outlook for 2016 adjusted earnings per
share to $0.39 to $0.40
* On track to achieve 2020 north america system goals, adds
adjusted ebitda margin as new 2020 company goal
* Increasing its outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda to flat to
up 1 percent compared to 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company intends to sell a total of approximately 315
restaurants to franchisees during 2016
* Company now expects third phase of system optimization to
generate pretax proceeds of approximately $435 million
* Same-Restaurant sales increased 0.4 percent at north
america system restaurants in q2 of 2016
* Sees 2016 cash flows from operations of approximately $185
to $220 million
* By end of 2020, sees average north america system unit
sales volumes of $2.0 million
* Expects to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40
percent by end of 2020
* Remains on track with its plan to reduce its
company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent
of total system by end of 2016
* Through end of q2, company has sold a total of 55
restaurants
