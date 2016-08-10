Aug 10 Genmab A/S :
* Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for
DuoBody(R) Technology
* Genmab is entitled to potential development, regulatory
and sales milestones of up to USD 277 million
* Agreement is not expected to have a material impact on
Genmab's 2016 financial guidance
* Genmab will receive an upfront payment of USD 5 million
from Gilead Sciences
* Genmab will be entitled to single-digit royalties on
Gilead's sales of any commercialized products
* Deal also includes further milestones for subsequent
products
* Commercial license agreement follows a research
collaboration between Genmab and Gilead Sciences for DuoBody
Technology signed in 2014
