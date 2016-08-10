Aug 10 Cpi Card Group Inc
* Cpi card group inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $73.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $69.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $335 million to $345 million
* Says 2016 adjusted ebitda between $75 million and $78
million
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.045per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $337.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
