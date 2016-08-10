Aug 10 TCP International Holdings Ltd :

* TCP announces resignation of K.R. "kaj" Den Daas as CEO and appointment of Brian Catlett as interim CEO; provides update on audit committee investigation

* TCP International Holdings Ltd says board named Brian Catlett, currently CFO, as interim CEO

* Based upon investigative procedures to date, company has not identified any material adjustments to its financial results

* At present, unable to state when it will be in a position to issue financial statements for three and nine months ended Sept 30, 2015

* Unable to state when it will be able to issue financial statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015, three months ended March 31, 2016

* Also is unable to state when it will be able to regain compliance with its SEC reporting obligations

* Board will engage a search firm to identify qualified candidates for CEO position

* Named Zachary Guzy, currently company's global corporate controller, as interim CFO

* Does not believe it will be able to regain compliance by Sept 30, 2016 and intends to request further extension from NYSE

* Audit committee in process of obtaining "last pieces of information" from banks in China, Hong Kong on certain payments made by co's chairman