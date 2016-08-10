Aug 10 Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc says David Feller, founder, CEO and director, will succeed Peter Brown in role of chair of board

* Says Brown will remain a director of Mogo and a member of audit committee

* Qtrly member base increases 81% year/year to 225,000

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to C$12.7 million

* Net loss in q2 of 2016 was $4.6 million, improved by $1.0 million sequentially

* Adjusted net loss of $4.2 million in Q2 of 2016, a 5% sequential improvement