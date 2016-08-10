Aug 10 Centrus Energy Corp :
* Centrus reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $63.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $300 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Continues to anticipate SWU and uranium revenue in 2016 in
a range of $250 million to $275 million
* Company anticipates SWU sales volume for 2016 to be
comparable to 2015
* Centrus Energy Corp says revenue for Q2 was $63.4 million,
an increase of $0.1 million compared to same quarter in 2015
* On track to achieve 2016 guidance of $275-$300 million in
revenue and $200-$250 million year-end cash balance
* Says expects to end 2016 with a cash and cash equivalents
balance in a range of $200 million to $250 million
