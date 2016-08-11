UPDATE 2-BBVA warns of tougher times ahead in Mexico after peso hit
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
Aug 10 Copa Holdings Sa
* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for july 2016
* July load factor 86.1% versus 79.2%
* Says for month of july 2016, copa holdings' asm increased 1.1% to 1,896.3 mm year over year
* Says for month of july 2016, copa holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpm) increased 9.8% year over year to 1,632.7 mm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.