UPDATE 2-BBVA warns of tougher times ahead in Mexico after peso hit
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
Aug 10 Wilhelmina International Inc
* Wilhelmina International Inc reports record revenue for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $22.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.