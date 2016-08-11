UPDATE 2-BBVA warns of tougher times ahead in Mexico after peso hit
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
Aug 10 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New Flyer announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue of $586.9 million increased by 56.5% compared to 2015 Q2 revenue of $375.0 million.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.