Aug 10 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces the conclusion of the borrowing base redetermination, closing of a private placement and second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Increased production by 92% to 22,647 boe/d in Q2 from 11,814 boe/d (95% gas) in Q2 of 2015