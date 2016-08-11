BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
Aug 10 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
* Maui Land & Pineapple reports 2nd quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $18 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses