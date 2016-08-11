UPDATE 2-BBVA warns of tougher times ahead in Mexico after peso hit
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
Aug 10 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
* Protagonist Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 7.50 million common shares priced at $12.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.