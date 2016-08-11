Aug 11 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 second quarter
results
* Production in quarter averaged 9,536 boe/d (52% liquids),
an increase of 36% over Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $24.5 million versus $25.3 million
* Tamarack will maintain target payouts of 1.5 years or
better on its capital projects during second half of 2016
* For H2, targeting modest production growth, while
continuing to keep capital spending below projected funds from
operations
* Re-affirming 2016 annual average production guidance of
between 9,700-10,000 boe/d
* Q2 FFO per share C$0.13
* Relative to Q1 of 2016, Tamarack was able to successfully
maintain flat production levels
* Production is expected to average 9,800 to 10,500 boe/d
for second half of 2016
