Aug 11 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc
* Manitowoc foodservice reports solid second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 sales $368.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $379.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
* Reconfirming full-year margin guidance
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Announces more right-sizing in second half
* Manitowoc foodservice inc sees fy 2016 capital
expenditures between $23 and $27 million
* Expect recent weakening of british pound following brexit
vote to have negative impact on foreign currency translation
over balance of 2016
* Transferring manufacturing from sellersburg, indiana plant
to plants in tijuana and monterrey, mexico and closing
sellersburg plant
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to incur approximately $3 million of restructuring
expenses in 2016 related to product transfers and plant closures
* Adjusting sales and eps guidance for softness in qsr
market and brexit impact
* Completed closure of cleveland, ohio plant after
transferring production of that plant's products to three
receiving plants
* Manitowoc foodservice inc sees fy 2016 organic net sales
up 1 to 3 percent of 2015 organic net sales
* Will transfer products made at its singapore plant to its
plants in prachinburi, thailand and foshan, china
* Will close singapore plant which should occur by end of q3
of 2016.
* Will have achieved majority of its rightsizing milestone
of 20 percent manufacturing capacity reduction by end of 2016.
