Aug 11 Ag Growth International Inc :
* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2016 results; declares
dividends
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees H2 results to reflect a significant contribution from
recent acquisitions, strong demand in Canada for farm products
* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda excluding
acquisitions will approximate 2015 levels
* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda including
acquisitions will be well above prior year results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Ag Growth International Inc qtrly diluted profit per share
$0.35
* Qtrly trade sales $143.5 million versus $113.9 million
* Effect of higher input costs is expected to be more
prominent in future quarters as previously procured steel is
utilized
* Results in H2 of 2016, fiscal 2017 may be impacted by
"significant increase" in steel prices experienced in current
year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: