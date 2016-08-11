Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Bioline RX Ltd
* Bioline RX names Philip Serlin as chief executive officer
* Also appoints Mali Zeevi, as chief financial officer, effective october 10, 2016
* Serlin succeeds Kinneret Savitsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: