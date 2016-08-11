Aug 11 Kohls Corp :

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.12 to $3.32

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00 excluding items

* Kohl's corporation reports second quarter financial results

* Now expects its fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share to be $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share.

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

* Qtrly sales $4,182 million versus $4,267 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share excluding items $1.22

* Qtrly comparable store sales down 1.8%

* "sales improved over our q1 results, but were below our expectations"

* Excluding impairments, store closing and other costs, fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.80 to $4.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $19.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $4.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we are encouraged by performance of juniors and young men's as we enter back-to-school season" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: