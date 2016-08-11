Aug 11 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Communications sales & leasing, inc. Reports 2016 second
quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue $188.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $189 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.66
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.58 to $2.60
* Anticipate peg's eight month contribution to 2016
operating results to be about $55 million in revenues, $21
million of adjusted ebitda
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital market transactions in q2 reduced mid-point of
2016 affo guidance by about $0.02 per diluted common share
* Expect fy 2016 net income attributable to common shares to
range between $0.08 and $0.10 per diluted share
* Sees fy 2016 normalized ffo is expected to range between
$2.48 and $2.50 per diluted common share
* Affo per diluted common share of $0.66 for quarter
* 2016 outlook reflects impact of "capital market
transactions" executed in q2
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
