Aug 11 Brinker International Inc

* Over-Year increases in fourth quarter and full fiscal year eps

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors authorized an additional $150 million in share repurchases

* Plans to increase leverage in range of $250 to $300 million in near term

* Brinker International Inc qtrly Maggiano's Q4 comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.7 percent

* Fiscal 2017 revenues are expected to be down approximately one half percent to up one percent

* Brinker International Inc sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of $110 to $120 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brinker International Inc qtrly total revenue $881.7 million versus $764.1 million

* Qtrly Chili's Q4 Company-Owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.8 percent

* Brinker International Inc sees fiscal 2017 comparable restaurant sales are expected to increase one half to two percent

* Fiscal 2017 restaurant operating margin is expected to be down approximately 50 basis points year-over-year

* Fiscal 2017 free cash flow is expected to be $230 to $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: