Aug 11 Brinker International Inc
* Over-Year increases in fourth quarter and full fiscal year
eps
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding
items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Board of directors authorized an additional $150 million
in share repurchases
* Plans to increase leverage in range of $250 to $300
million in near term
* Brinker International Inc qtrly Maggiano's Q4 comparable
restaurant sales decreased 1.7 percent
* Fiscal 2017 revenues are expected to be down approximately
one half percent to up one percent
* Brinker International Inc sees fiscal 2017 capital
expenditures of $110 to $120 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $3.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brinker International Inc qtrly total revenue $881.7
million versus $764.1 million
* Qtrly Chili's Q4 Company-Owned comparable restaurant
sales decreased 1.8 percent
* Brinker International Inc sees fiscal 2017 comparable
restaurant sales are expected to increase one half to two
percent
* Fiscal 2017 restaurant operating margin is expected to be
down approximately 50 basis points year-over-year
* Fiscal 2017 free cash flow is expected to be $230 to $240
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: