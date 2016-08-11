Aug 11 Macy's, Inc. :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items

* Year guidance

* Q2 sales $5.866 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains confident in its previously provided guidance for full-year 2016

* Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were down by 2.0 percent in q2

* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis sales to decrease in range of 3 percent to 4 percent

* FY earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $25.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On an owned basis, q2 comparable sales declined by 2.6 percent

* Company had decided to suspend its repurchase program but will consider resuming stock buybacks in second half of 2016

* In q3, Macy's is closing stores in North Hollywood, CA, and West Valley City, UT

* In q3, Macy's is closing stores in North Hollywood, CA, and West Valley City, UT

* Company announced plans to close approximately 100 full-line macy's locations