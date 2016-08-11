BRIEF-BlackRock buys equity infrastructure franchise of First Reserve
* Blackrock acquires energy infrastructure franchise from First Reserve
Aug 11 Greenspace Brands
* Greenspace Brands Inc. announces $4 million bought deal public offering
* Underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.5 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $1.13/offered share Source text for Eikon:
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, and sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off
DUBAI, Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on blockchain, becoming the latest lender to use the technology.