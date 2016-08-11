Aug 11 Sonic Foundry Inc
* Sonic foundry announces fiscal 2016 third quarter
financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* "we expect stronger sales from japan in q4"
* Reiterating fiscal 2016 guidance of net income between
breakeven and $1.0 million
* Sonic foundry inc qtrly total revenues of $9.8 million,
down 7% compared to q3 of 2015
* Company expects to recognize $3.9 million as revenue in q4
of fiscal 2016
* Reiterating fiscal 2016 guidance of billings between $42
and $45 million, adjusted ebitda of between $3.5 and $4.5
million
