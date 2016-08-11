Aug 11 Hill International Inc

* Hill International announces board and executive changes

* Hill International Inc says Irvin E. Richter has resigned from his role of chairman of company's board of directors

* Hill International Inc says CEO David L. Richter has been elected company's new chairman and will no longer serve as president

* Hill International Inc says in addition, Hill has expanded size of its board from nine to eleven members