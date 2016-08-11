Aug 11 Upland Software Inc :

* Upland Software reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $18.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $71.6 million to $73.6 million

* For quarter ending September 30, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $2.9 million to $3.5 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $72.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.22

* Upland Software Inc says for quarter ending September 30, 2016, upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $17.7 million to $18.7 million

* For full year ending December 31, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $10.9 million to $12.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $18.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S