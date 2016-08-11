Aug 11 Itron Inc

* Itron announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $450.2 million

* Itron Inc says expects to file its forms 10-Q for Q1 and Q2 no later than Sept. 12, 2016

* Itron Inc says Q1 gross margin of 32.8 percent, an increase of 180 basis points

* Says Total Backlog Was $1.5 Bln And Twelve Month backlog was $785 million at end of quarter

* Itron inc says bookings in quarter totaled $394 million