Aug 11 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Pricing of its sale of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.250 pct senior notes due 2021

* Pricing of its sale of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.000 pct senior notes due 2026

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says pricing of its sale of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct senior notes due 2046