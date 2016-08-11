UPDATE 3-Competition stalls Roche margin growth; drugmaker commits to diabetes unit
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
Aug 11 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp
* Mid-Con energy partners, lp announces closing of permian acquisition, strategic preferred investment, and conforming borrowing base
* Says co and its lenders executed amendment no. 10 to partnership's credit agreement on august 11, 2016
* Con energy partners lp - pro forma for net proceeds from permian acquisition and offering, debt outstanding will be approximately $133 million
* Con energy partners says amendment increasing conforming borrowing base of partnership's senior secured revolving credit facility to $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners