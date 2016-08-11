UPDATE 3-Competition stalls Roche margin growth; drugmaker commits to diabetes unit
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
Aug 11 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $39.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016
* "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide"
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production of 29,237 geos
* Qtrly geos sold 31,230 versus 36,547 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners