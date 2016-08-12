Aug 12 China Pharma Holdings Inc :
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports second quarter financial
results
* Q2 revenue fell 37.6 percent to $3.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.06
* Company recognized an impairment loss for advance payments
made to the laboratories in amount of $822,539 during Q2
* During Q2, co reviewed contracts relating to advances made
for purchases of intangible assets with independent laboratories
* Following review, co determined two advance payments made
by co for two formulas to two independent laboratories were
impaired
