Aug 12 Sanchez Production Partners LP

* Sanchez production partners reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees 2016 Adjusted EBITDA (A Non GAAP financial measure) will range from $54 million to $60 million

* Qtrly net loss per unit $4.37

* Qtrly total production 304 MBOE versus 402 MBOE

* Qtrly total revenue $12.3 million versus $4.8 million