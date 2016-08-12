BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 KBR Inc
* KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI
* Transaction price to KBR is $266 million
* KBR Inc says transaction will initially be funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close by end of October 2016
* Deal adds additional earnings power and positive cash flow in 2017
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017
* Transaction price includes adjustments for approximately $34 million of acquired tax benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations