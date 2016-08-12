BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Metro Inc
* Metro reports 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 sales C$4.015 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.99 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.72
* Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations