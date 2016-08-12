BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp
* Paula H.J. Cholmondeley joins board of directors of Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation
* Kapstone increased number of its directors from eleven to twelve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations