Aug 12 Sprott Inc

* Sprott Inc announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 72 percent to C$48.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view C$32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-end total enterprise AUM $9.8 billion versus $8.8 billion at previous quarter-end