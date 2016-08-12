BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Sprott Inc
* Sprott Inc announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue rose 72 percent to C$48.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view C$32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter-end total enterprise AUM $9.8 billion versus $8.8 billion at previous quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations